08/22/2024 03:06 PM
Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: DPP lawmaker Lin I-chin questioned, office searched by Tainan prosecutors over reimbursement of publicly funded salaries of legislative assistants
@China Times: DPP lawmaker Lin I-chin questioned, office searched by Tainan prosecutors for alleged embezzlement of publicly funded salaries of legislative assistants
@Liberty Times: Suspended Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao given 10 months in prison for 'malicious accusation'
@Economic Daily News: Mortgage market needs to be cooled: Central bank
@Commercial Times: AMD to open R&D hubs in Tainan, Kaohsiung
@Taipei Times: China will not stop with Taiwan: Lai
