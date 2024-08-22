Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: DPP lawmaker Lin I-chin questioned, office searched by Tainan prosecutors over reimbursement of publicly funded salaries of legislative assistants

@China Times: DPP lawmaker Lin I-chin questioned, office searched by Tainan prosecutors for alleged embezzlement of publicly funded salaries of legislative assistants

@Liberty Times: Suspended Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao given 10 months in prison for 'malicious accusation'

@Economic Daily News: Mortgage market needs to be cooled: Central bank

@Commercial Times: AMD to open R&D hubs in Tainan, Kaohsiung

@Taipei Times: China will not stop with Taiwan: Lai

