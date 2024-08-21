7 detained on suspicion of green energy-related corruption

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) The Taiwan Changhua District Prosecutors Office detained seven individuals Wednesday for their alleged involvement in green energy-related corruption cases, according to a statement issued by the office that day.

The detained individuals were local officials from the township offices and township representative offices in Chutang Township, Changhua County and Erlun Township in Yunlin County, as well as facilitators, indicating they were detained to prevent them contacting potential co-conspirators.

The action was taken Tuesday by the office in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice's Investigation Bureau and Agency Against Corruption. A total of 48 locations were raided and NT$7.27 million (US$227,859) in cash seized, according to the statement.

After interrogating 41 individuals, prosecutors detained seven, while the others were granted bail ranging from NT$100,000 to NT$1.2 million.

The cases were the third in a series of crackdowns on green energy-related corruption across Taiwan, launched by the Supreme Prosecutors Office, the office said.

The office said Wednesday that as a result of the crackdowns, a total of NT$12.29 million has been seized, while three township heads, three township representatives, four facilitators and one civil servant have been indicated in the cases.

The first investigations identified a former township head who is believed to have solicited bribes from a green energy provider and a former legislative office worker accused of accepting bribes from a solar energy provider.

The second investigations found Yunlin County Council Speaker Huang Kai (黃凱) allegedly accepted bribes and helped a solar energy provider, as well as a Chiayi County township construction department head who is accused of asking for bribes from a green energy provider, according to the office.