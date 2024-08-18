Taiwan headline news
08/18/2024 12:11 PM
Taipei, Aug. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taoyuan defiant of central government, revokes SRF power plants' permission to set up in the city
@China Times: Hospitals suffer persistent shortage of pharmacists due to talent hunt by chain pharmacies
@Liberty Times: Chinese fishing boat sinks off Kinmen after collision
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks show strong performance in financial reports, attracting major buyers
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks achieve 'Grand Slam' in 4 financial indicators, pioneering in bullish market
@Taipei Times: Hackers target military with false posts
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
Low-pressure system to bring rainfall to Taiwan08/18/2024 01:04 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news08/18/2024 12:11 PM
- Sports
Taiwan gains membership in international World Boxing organization08/17/2024 10:08 PM
- Society
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes off northeastern Taiwan08/17/2024 09:42 PM
- Business
Taiwan highlights green energy achievements at APEC forum08/17/2024 08:49 PM