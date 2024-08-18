To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taoyuan defiant of central government, revokes SRF power plants' permission to set up in the city

@China Times: Hospitals suffer persistent shortage of pharmacists due to talent hunt by chain pharmacies

@Liberty Times: Chinese fishing boat sinks off Kinmen after collision

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks show strong performance in financial reports, attracting major buyers

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks achieve 'Grand Slam' in 4 financial indicators, pioneering in bullish market

@Taipei Times: Hackers target military with false posts

