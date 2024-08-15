Ex-Cabinet spokesman indicted in 'sex for political favors' probe

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) Prosecutors on Thursday indicted ex-Cabinet spokesman Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) for allegedly trading political favors for sex while serving in the Tainan City government over a decade ago.

The Tainan District Prosecutors Office said it would seek a harsh punishment for Chen, including stripping his civil rights, due to his uncooperative demeanor during the investigation.

According to prosecutors, wiretaps and witness testimony showed that Chen had multiple paid sexual encounters with hostesses working for a club operator, surnamed Wang (王), between 2012 and 2013.

Despite closing an initial investigation in August 2015, citing a lack of evidence, prosecutors reopened their probe into Chen in February last year following a renewed complaint against him.

Responding to the indictment, Chen on Thursday maintained his innocence, saying there was no evidence against him and that he would seek to clear his name in court.

Meanwhile, Chiou Jiunn-yann (邱駿彥), chief of an anti-corruption committee of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said a meeting will be held on Aug. 27 to discuss how to deal with Chen.