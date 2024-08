To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je team: Accountant made three major mistakes

@China Times: With controversies erupting, Ko Wen-je attacked from all sides

@Liberty Times: NT$3 billion seized in raids on financial crimes

@Economic Daily News: Listed companies on TWSE, OTC markets report highest sales for July

@Commercial Times: Sales generated by listed companies on TWSE, OTC market hit high for July

@Taipei Times: TPP admits errors in election accounts

