08/12/2024 10:34 AM
Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan wins 2 golds, 5 bronzes in surprise Paris Olympics ending
@China Times: Lin Yu-ting wins Olympics boxing gold
@Liberty Times: With Lin Yu-ting's triumph, Taiwan ends Paris Olympics with 2 golds, 5 bronzes
@Economic Daily News: TSMC likely to beat sales guidance in 2024 due to strong demand from major clients
@Commercial Times: TSMC to build angstrom fab in Kaohsiung
@Taipei Times: Lin the pride of Taiwan, president says
