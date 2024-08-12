Focus Taiwan App
08/12/2024 10:34 AM
CNA file photo
Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan wins 2 golds, 5 bronzes in surprise Paris Olympics ending

@China Times: Lin Yu-ting wins Olympics boxing gold

@Liberty Times: With Lin Yu-ting's triumph, Taiwan ends Paris Olympics with 2 golds, 5 bronzes

@Economic Daily News: TSMC likely to beat sales guidance in 2024 due to strong demand from major clients

@Commercial Times: TSMC to build angstrom fab in Kaohsiung

@Taipei Times: Lin the pride of Taiwan, president says

Enditem/kb

