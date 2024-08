To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je falsely declared expenses, TPP apologizes

@China Times: Lin Yu-ting has been female since birth: IOC chairman

@Liberty Times: More surprises ... Paris Olympics to end early tomorrow morning

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with low dividend yield have support from institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks with strong profits attract institutional investors

@Taipei Times: Taiwanese ask IOC not to discriminate

Enditem/JT