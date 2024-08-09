To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Nuclear-free homeland not ideological issue for DPP: Lai

@China Times: Boxer Lin Yu-ting eyes gold medal; weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun grabs bronze

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors to summon Peng Chen-sheng next week in probe into alleged Core Pacific City development scandal

@Economic Daily News: Lai says nuclear-free homeland not ideological issue for DPP

@Commercial Times: Taiwan posts year-on-year export growth for ninth straight month

@Taipei Times: Taiwan's Lin reaches gold-medal boutEnditem/ls