Taiwan headline news
08/09/2024 10:13 AM
Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Nuclear-free homeland not ideological issue for DPP: Lai
@China Times: Boxer Lin Yu-ting eyes gold medal; weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun grabs bronze
@Liberty Times: Prosecutors to summon Peng Chen-sheng next week in probe into alleged Core Pacific City development scandal
@Economic Daily News: Lai says nuclear-free homeland not ideological issue for DPP
@Commercial Times: Taiwan posts year-on-year export growth for ninth straight month
@Taipei Times: Taiwan's Lin reaches gold-medal boutEnditem/ls
