08/04/2024 11:08 AM
Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Sharpshooter Lee Meng-yuan, boxer Wu Shih-yi win 2 bronze medals for Team Taiwan

@China Times: U.S. economy gripped by recession anxiety amid rise in unemployment rate

@Liberty Times: Taiwan's first medal: Lee Meng-yuan shoots down bronze

@Economic Daily News: 15 government-backed stocks provide stability

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with strong financial reports show high resilience

@Taipei Times: UAV market key for Taiwan: experts

