08/04/2024 11:08 AM
Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Sharpshooter Lee Meng-yuan, boxer Wu Shih-yi win 2 bronze medals for Team Taiwan
@China Times: U.S. economy gripped by recession anxiety amid rise in unemployment rate
@Liberty Times: Taiwan's first medal: Lee Meng-yuan shoots down bronze
@Economic Daily News: 15 government-backed stocks provide stability
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with strong financial reports show high resilience
@Taipei Times: UAV market key for Taiwan: experts
