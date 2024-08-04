To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Sharpshooter Lee Meng-yuan, boxer Wu Shih-yi win 2 bronze medals for Team Taiwan

@China Times: U.S. economy gripped by recession anxiety amid rise in unemployment rate

@Liberty Times: Taiwan's first medal: Lee Meng-yuan shoots down bronze

@Economic Daily News: 15 government-backed stocks provide stability

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with strong financial reports show high resilience

@Taipei Times: UAV market key for Taiwan: experts

