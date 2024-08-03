Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taichung preschool investigated over alleged child abuse

08/03/2024 09:42 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of Taichung's Education Bureau
Photo courtesy of Taichung's Education Bureau

Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The Taichung City government is investigating a preschool in Wuri District following allegations of child abuse, according to the city's Education Bureau on Saturday.

More than 100 students who previously attended or currently go to the school are being interviewed, while related surveillance camera footage is also being reviewed, the bureau said in a statement.

At a press conference on Friday, six parents from the preschool accused a teacher of abusing their children, including tying their hands with tape and confining them to a dark room as punishment for misbehavior.

In response, the bureau announced it has begun an investigation and is assisting potential victims with school transfers and counseling.

According to the bureau, if any illegal activities are discovered, those responsible will face penalties, including fines ranging from NT$6,000 (US$184) to NT$600,000.

In severe cases, such individuals face a lifetime ban from working in preschools, and the school itself could face closure, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, city officials indicated that at least one teacher has been suspended.

(By Hao Hsueh-ching and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.122