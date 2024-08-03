Taichung preschool investigated over alleged child abuse
Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The Taichung City government is investigating a preschool in Wuri District following allegations of child abuse, according to the city's Education Bureau on Saturday.
More than 100 students who previously attended or currently go to the school are being interviewed, while related surveillance camera footage is also being reviewed, the bureau said in a statement.
At a press conference on Friday, six parents from the preschool accused a teacher of abusing their children, including tying their hands with tape and confining them to a dark room as punishment for misbehavior.
In response, the bureau announced it has begun an investigation and is assisting potential victims with school transfers and counseling.
According to the bureau, if any illegal activities are discovered, those responsible will face penalties, including fines ranging from NT$6,000 (US$184) to NT$600,000.
In severe cases, such individuals face a lifetime ban from working in preschools, and the school itself could face closure, the bureau said.
Meanwhile, city officials indicated that at least one teacher has been suspended.
