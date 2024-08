To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lee-Wang duo advances to badminton men's doubles finals at Paris Olympics after a comeback victory

@China Times: Taiwan's Lee, Wang advance to badminton men's doubles finals at Paris Olympics

@Liberty Times: President Lai calls on everyone to stand with boxer Lin Yu-ting

@Economic Daily News: Amid Taiex's plunge, 15 stocks appear resilient

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks play defensive to counter volatility

@Taipei Times: Most disapprove of PRC's 'guidelines'

