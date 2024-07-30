To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) Although Taiwan is still in a COVID-19 epidemic phase, it is expected to pass by mid-August, said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at a press conference in Taipei on Tuesday.

A total of 584 new domestic COVID-19 cases with severe complications were recorded between July 23-29, down from the previous week's 773. The number of deaths from COVID-19 also fell from 124 recorded the previous week to 90, the CDC said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said the number of patients seeking medical attention relating to COVID-19 last week was 56,000, 37 percent less than the previous week and the third consecutive week the number has fallen.

As the the number may have been kept artificially low by Typhoon Gaemi which brought heavy rain and wind across Taiwan, preventing people from seeing a doctor, there could be a slight increase this week now the typhoon has left, Lo said.

However, the typhoon also resulted in cancellations of large gatherings, in effect inhibiting transmission for two to three days, which is favorable for control of the disease. Therefore, Lo said he is optimistic the pandemic will continue to decline.

Regarding the global pandemic, positivity rates continue to rise around the world, including in Europe, the Americas and the Western Pacific, said a CDC news statement released the same day.

As the summer vacation is the peak season for travel, the CDC reminded the public to remain vigilant, get an XBB vaccine jab, and continue good personal hygiene habits such as washing one's hands and wearing a mask when entering crowded places with poor air circulation.