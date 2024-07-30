To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan, China to reach consensus on Kinmen speedboat incident

@China Times: Badminton duo Lee, Wang beat second-seeded rivals, secure second straight win

@Liberty Times: No more single-use plastic cups at Taiwan's drink shops from September

@Economic Daily News: Red light flashed, showing booming economy

@Commercial Times: Economy flashes first red light in 2.5 years

@Taipei Times: AI boom helps business climate to go 'red'

