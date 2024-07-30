Taiwan headline news
07/30/2024 09:16 AM
Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan, China to reach consensus on Kinmen speedboat incident
@China Times: Badminton duo Lee, Wang beat second-seeded rivals, secure second straight win
@Liberty Times: No more single-use plastic cups at Taiwan's drink shops from September
@Economic Daily News: Red light flashed, showing booming economy
@Commercial Times: Economy flashes first red light in 2.5 years
@Taipei Times: AI boom helps business climate to go 'red'
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/30/2024 09:16 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open down07/30/2024 09:13 AM
- Culture
Chef André Chiang to close restaurant, train young talent in Taiwan07/29/2024 11:05 PM
- Culture
Taipei Summer Festival to resume following 6-day typhoon suspension07/29/2024 10:40 PM
- Sports
Taiwan men's archery team ousted in quarterfinals07/29/2024 10:35 PM