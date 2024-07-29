CWA warns of heavy rain in southern Taiwan through Tuesday morning

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Monday issued heavy rain advisories for much of southern Taiwan, warning of inclement weather until Tuesday morning.

Residents in mountainous areas in Tainan and Kaohsiung cities as well as Pingtung County are urged to be mindful of rain-triggered landslides, falling rocks and flash floods, the CWA said.

As of 5 p.m., Pingtung's Linluo Township had recorded the most rainfall of any location in Taiwan, with 156.5 millimeters, according to the CWA.

Although the low-pressure system off Taiwan's east responsible for the rain is weakening, it could still bring unstable weather across Taiwan on Tuesday, CWA weather forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) told CNA.

A revised heavy rain advisory issued by the Central Weather Administration at 7:35 p.m. Monday.

Sporadic showers and thundershowers are forecast for all parts of the country, with the western half of the island experiencing heavy rain or extremely heavy rain, Lin said.

Where the rain clears, temperatures are set to average between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius nationwide, Lin added.

Meanwhile, northern coastal areas in Keelung will see strong winds from Monday night until early Tuesday morning, while swells could be observed by the southeastern part of the island, Green Island, Orchid Island and the Hengchun Peninsula.