Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

CWA warns of heavy rain in southern Taiwan through Tuesday morning

07/29/2024 08:11 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC is eight hours behind Taipei)
Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC is eight hours behind Taipei)

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Monday issued heavy rain advisories for much of southern Taiwan, warning of inclement weather until Tuesday morning.

Residents in mountainous areas in Tainan and Kaohsiung cities as well as Pingtung County are urged to be mindful of rain-triggered landslides, falling rocks and flash floods, the CWA said.

As of 5 p.m., Pingtung's Linluo Township had recorded the most rainfall of any location in Taiwan, with 156.5 millimeters, according to the CWA.

Although the low-pressure system off Taiwan's east responsible for the rain is weakening, it could still bring unstable weather across Taiwan on Tuesday, CWA weather forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) told CNA.

A revised heavy rain advisory issued by the Central Weather Administration at 7:35 p.m. Monday.
A revised heavy rain advisory issued by the Central Weather Administration at 7:35 p.m. Monday.

Sporadic showers and thundershowers are forecast for all parts of the country, with the western half of the island experiencing heavy rain or extremely heavy rain, Lin said.

Where the rain clears, temperatures are set to average between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius nationwide, Lin added.

Meanwhile, northern coastal areas in Keelung will see strong winds from Monday night until early Tuesday morning, while swells could be observed by the southeastern part of the island, Green Island, Orchid Island and the Hengchun Peninsula.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and James Lo)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.101