07/27/2024 11:36 AM
Taipei, July 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Hsinchu mayor sentenced, suspended from duty for corruption

@China Times: Hsinchu mayor receives over 7-year jail sentence for corruption

@Liberty Times: Hsinchu mayor receives over 7-year jail sentence for corruption

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks expected to lead Taiex rebound

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks heavily bought by domestic institutional investors

@Taipei Times: President outlines flood compensation

