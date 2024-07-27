Taiwan headline news
07/27/2024 11:36 AM
Taipei, July 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Hsinchu mayor sentenced, suspended from duty for corruption
@China Times: Hsinchu mayor receives over 7-year jail sentence for corruption
@Liberty Times: Hsinchu mayor receives over 7-year jail sentence for corruption
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks expected to lead Taiex rebound
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks heavily bought by domestic institutional investors
@Taipei Times: President outlines flood compensation
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Business
Odd lots trade of TSMC shares soars despite price plunge07/27/2024 12:17 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/27/2024 11:36 AM
- Sports
Tai, Sun carry flag for Team Taiwan at Paris Olympics opening ceremony07/27/2024 08:23 AM
- Society
Schools, offices in some towns, districts to close Saturday07/26/2024 10:51 PM
- Society
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Pingtung07/26/2024 10:30 PM