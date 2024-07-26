Focus Taiwan App
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

07/26/2024 10:46 AM
Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

Taipei, July 26 (CNA) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 10:24 a.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The earthquake occurred offshore, 17.7 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 39.7 kilometers, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

A "4" is considered moderately strong, with most people who are indoors either startled and some unsecured objects toppling over.

The temblor recorded an intensity of 3 in parts of Yilan and Hsinchu counties, according to CWA data.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

