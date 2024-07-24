Taiwan headline news
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan, China expected to reach consensus over speedboat incident on Wednesday
@China Times: Both sides of Taiwan Strait expected to sign accord on Feb. 14 Kinmen incident
@Liberty Times: High alert raised as Typhoon Gaemi expected to make landfall in Yilan, Hualien area at midnight on Wednesday
@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors resume buying, push up Taiex sharply
@Commercial Times: TSMC makes strong comeback, ends Taiex's 4 falling session streak
@Taipei Times: Major cities brace as storm approaches
