07/24/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan, China expected to reach consensus over speedboat incident on Wednesday

@China Times: Both sides of Taiwan Strait expected to sign accord on Feb. 14 Kinmen incident

@Liberty Times: High alert raised as Typhoon Gaemi expected to make landfall in Yilan, Hualien area at midnight on Wednesday

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors resume buying, push up Taiex sharply

@Commercial Times: TSMC makes strong comeback, ends Taiex's 4 falling session streak

@Taipei Times: Major cities brace as storm approaches

