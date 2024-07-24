21 cities, counties to close schools, offices as typhoon nears
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) A total of 21 cities and counties around Taiwan have announced school and office closures for Wednesday, as Typhoon Gaemi approaches the island and is expected to make landfall later in the day.
As of press time, 21 of the 22 cities and counties in Taiwan have announced school and office closures for Wednesday, including Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Tainan cities, as well as the eastern counties of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung, according to the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.
Work and classes in outlying Kinmen County will proceed as usual on Wednesday.
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued sea and land warings for Typhoon Gaemi, which is expected to hit Taiwan later in the day, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the island.
- Society
21 cities, counties to close schools, offices as typhoon nears07/24/2024 01:30 AM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan, China officials to discuss speedboat incident Wednesday07/23/2024 11:21 PM
- Business
State power relies on AI computing, electricity supply: Tech company head07/23/2024 10:55 PM
- Society
Wanan air raid drill in eastern Taiwan canceled due to typhoon07/23/2024 10:42 PM
- Society
Parts of Taiwan announce school, office closures as typhoon nears07/23/2024 10:20 PM