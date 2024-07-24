21 cities, counties to close schools, offices as typhoon nears

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) A total of 21 cities and counties around Taiwan have announced school and office closures for Wednesday, as Typhoon Gaemi approaches the island and is expected to make landfall later in the day.

As of press time, 21 of the 22 cities and counties in Taiwan have announced school and office closures for Wednesday, including Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Tainan cities, as well as the eastern counties of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung, according to the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.

Work and classes in outlying Kinmen County will proceed as usual on Wednesday.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued sea and land warings for Typhoon Gaemi, which is expected to hit Taiwan later in the day, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the island.