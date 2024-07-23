Recreation areas, festivals to be closed as Typhoon Gaemi nears

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 23 (CNA) A host of recreation areas and festivals nationwide have or will be temporarily closed or suspended as a precaution in response to Typhoon Gaemi, which is approaching Taiwan from the southeast.

Dasyueshan, Basianshan, and Wuling National Forest Recreation Areas will be closed due to safety concerns from Wednesday, among others, according to a statement issued by the Taichung Branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency on Tuesday.

The Alishan National Forest Recreation Area will also close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with all trails managed by the Chiayi Branch of the forest agency temporarily closed.

The forestry agency has announced that seven national forest recreation areas --Taipingshan, Neidong, Manyueyuan, Aowanda, Chinan, Fuyuan, and Zhiben -- along with Danongdafu Forest Park, will close starting Tuesday afternoon.

From Wednesday, 10 national forest recreation areas will temporarily close, including Dongyanshan, Guanwu, Lala Mountain, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Hehuanshan, Wuling, Tengjhih, Shuangliu and Kenting.

Fushan Botanical Garden will also be closed from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Forestry Research Institute.

The Hualien Branch of the forestry agency reported that Chinan and Fuyuan forest recreation areas, Lintienshan Forestry Cultural Park, and Danongdafu Forest Park were closed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The reopening times for these areas will be announced by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, depending on weather conditions and safety assessments.

Taiping Mountain and Luye Highland airfields will be closed from Tuesday to Friday. During that period, no applications for the use of these sites will be accepted, the East Longitudinal Valley National Scenic Area Headquarters announced.

Most scenic areas in northeastern and eastern Taiwan, as well as outlying Green Island, will be closed from Tuesday until the typhoon warnings are lifted.

Yushan National Park has suspended all hiking activities. The park's office reported that 40 hiking teams, totaling 129 people, have come down the mountain, and 25 teams comprising 90 people have been prevented from ascending.

Five teams, consisting of 10 people, remain on the mountain and are expected to descend by Wednesday.

All issued park entry permits are now invalid and notices have been posted at trailheads to remind hikers not to enter the mountain area, the office said.

Those wishing to re-enter will need to reapply for permits, with the park announcing the resumption date based on estimated recovery time once the typhoon warning is lifted.

Some festivals have also been affected.

Chiayi County Government has canceled Dongshih Summer Festival activities scheduled for the weekend. A decision on rescheduling will be made based on an assessment of the typhoon's impact and situation at the venue location.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Yilan International Children's Folklore and Folkgame Festival will be temporarily closed on Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution, Yilan County Cultural Affairs Bureau announced.