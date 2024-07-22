Childcare staff to be suspended upon sexual assault accusation: Mayor

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said Monday that employees at childcare institutions in the city accused of sexually assaulting a preschool child in their care will be immediately suspended and their contract put on hold.

The announcement is part of new measures proposed in the wake of a case involving Taipei private preschool teacher Mao Chun-shen (毛畯珅), who was indicted in August 2023 on charges of sexually abusing six children.

Mao, 30, is also under investigation in a separate case relating to the same school that involves at least 20 additional allegations.

The Taipei City government has been accused of failing to effectively handle the case, prompting Chiang to deliver an apology to the children and their parents and promise to improve the city's policies and procedures last Friday.

July 19: Taipei mayor apologizes to victims in preschool sexual assault case

July 18: Parents, NGOs slam Taipei government for handling of preschool rape cases

July 17: Control Yuan discusses media disclosure regarding child abuse cases

On Monday, when asked by reporters about the city government's review of their criticized policies, Chiang announced the new measures.

He said that once an individual is suspended from work at a childcare institution due to sexual abuse allegations, an administrative investigation will be immediately launched.

If found guilty, the individuals will face punishment, including being banned from the profession for life, Chiang said.

The city government will also establish a cross-department collaboration team to preserve evidence, review surveillance footage, circulate investigative information and consult, he added.

Lastly, the city government will expand its workforce and increase its budget to enhance investigation efficacy, the mayor said.

Chiang said the city government is currently working on a schedule for the new measures to be implemented.

(By Chen Yi-hsuan and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/kb

Related News

July 22: New Taipei preschool ordered to suspend enrollment over abuse scandal