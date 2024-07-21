Wanan air raid drills to begin in central Taiwan Monday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 21 (CNA) The 47th annual Wanan Exercises will commence at 1.30 p.m. in central Taiwan on Monday, marking the beginning of four days of air raid defense drills across the country.

Residents living in Taiwan's central region -- comprising Taichung and Chiayi cities and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, and Chiayi counties -- will be required by law to comply with emergency air raid procedures between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

During these 30 minutes, air raid sirens will ring out and pedestrians must follow police instructions and enter the nearest air raid shelter.

In addition, drivers must park their cars and exit their vehicles, and then seek refuge in the nearest air raid shelter.

Individuals who are at home, at work, or in a public venue should shelter in place until the drill finishes at 2 p.m.

Violators may be fined between NT$30,000 (US$914) and NT$150,000, according to the ministry.

Following the first day of the Wanan Exercises, air raid drills will also take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in northern Taiwan on Tuesday, and at the same time in eastern Taiwan and outlying areas on Wednesday, and southern Taiwan on Thursday.

Under the ministry's zoning system for the drills, northern Taiwan includes Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Yilan County.

The eastern and outlying areas cover Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County and Lienchiang County (the Matsu Islands), while southern Taiwan covers Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County.

The Wanan air defense drills have been held since 1978 to raise public awareness of emergency response measures and reduce the likelihood of casualties and damage in the event of an enemy attack.