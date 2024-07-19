Tropical storm expected to form east of Philippines this weekend

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) A tropical depression is expected to develop over waters east of the Philippines on Saturday and is likely to intensify into a tropical storm over the weekend, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The low-pressure area, located approximately 324 kilometers east of Manila on Friday according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Saturday or Sunday, CWA forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠) told CNA the same day, saying it is forecast to move northward over waters east of Taiwan.

Tseng said the CWA is likely to issue sea warnings for the storm, but did not specify when. Although he believes the CWA is less likely to issue land warnings, he did not rule out the possibility.

If the storm forms, it will be named Gaemi, according to the naming system.

Tseng also said that the weather across Taiwan this weekend will remain similar to earlier in the week, with sunny skies and high morning temperatures, followed by afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures around the island could reach 34-37 degrees Celsius and exceed 37 degrees in the greater Taipei area and Taoyuan.

Tseng advised residents in mountainous areas of southern Taiwan, Taitung, and the Hengchun Peninsula to remain vigilant over possible thunderstorms.

Convection is expected to impact Taiwan starting Monday, bringing showers to the north coast in Keelung and the east coast, he added.