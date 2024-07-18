Taiwan headline news
07/18/2024 10:36 AM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump says Taiwan should pay for U.S. protection
@China Times: Trump says Taiwan should pay for U.S. protection
@Liberty Times: Hsinchu County magistrate indicted for corruption
@Economic Daily News: Trump says Taiwan should pay for U.S. protection
@Commercial Times: TSMC to hold investor conference today amid bad news
@Taipei Times: Cho reiterates ties after Trump remarks
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan has been paying for its defense: U.S. State Department07/18/2024 11:48 AM
- Business
TSMC shares dip below NT$1,000 mark following Trump remarks07/18/2024 11:34 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/18/2024 10:36 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open sharply lower07/18/2024 09:11 AM
- Business
NSTC proposes record high technology development budget07/17/2024 10:58 PM