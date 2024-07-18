Focus Taiwan App
07/18/2024 10:36 AM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump says Taiwan should pay for U.S. protection

@China Times: Trump says Taiwan should pay for U.S. protection

@Liberty Times: Hsinchu County magistrate indicted for corruption

@Economic Daily News: Trump says Taiwan should pay for U.S. protection

@Commercial Times: TSMC to hold investor conference today amid bad news

@Taipei Times: Cho reiterates ties after Trump remarks

