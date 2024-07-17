To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump picks Vance as running mate

@China Times: China is U.S.' largest threat: Trump's running mate Vance

@Liberty Times: NCSIST says its deepfake technology development will help military counter cognitive warfare

@Economic Daily News: Three scenarios expected at TSMC investor conference

@Commercial Times: Trump-Vance ticket expected to boost 'U.S. presidential vote concept stocks'

@Taipei Times: Electricity, presidential speech bills pass

Enditem/ls