Taiwan headline news
07/17/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump picks Vance as running mate
@China Times: China is U.S.' largest threat: Trump's running mate Vance
@Liberty Times: NCSIST says its deepfake technology development will help military counter cognitive warfare
@Economic Daily News: Three scenarios expected at TSMC investor conference
@Commercial Times: Trump-Vance ticket expected to boost 'U.S. presidential vote concept stocks'
@Taipei Times: Electricity, presidential speech bills pass
