Most Taiwanese have experienced digital sexual violence: Survey

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Nearly 60 percent of Taiwan's population has experienced digital sexual violence, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in a report it published Tuesday with the results of its first-ever survey into the matter.

According to the survey on digital sexual violence among people aged 18 to 74 in Taiwan, individuals aged 30 to 39 were the most likely to be victims, with 71 percent saying they had been affected.

The survey also found that young, gay men were the most likely demographic to be targeted.

Wang Pei-ling (王珮玲), a professor of social policy and social work at National Chi Nan University, said 47.4 percent of respondents had experienced digital gender-based violence in the past year, and that 59.4 percent had been victim of such violence at some point in their lives after the age of 15.

Among the various forms of digital gender-based violence, 48.5 percent of surveyed individuals reported experiencing "harassment" at some point in their lives.

This was followed by "humiliation and attack" (26 percent), "stalking or doxing" (21.8 percent), "control or restriction of expression" (11.7 percent), and "image-based sexual violence" (10.4 percent), Wang said.

She noted that 71 percent of respondents aged 30 to 39 had experienced the abuse in their lifetime, the highest, while the lowest rate (43.6 percent) was reported in the 65 to 74 age group.

The survey found that heterosexual male victims were the least likely to seek help, with only 26.3 percent of victims reaching out for assistance after being subjected to their last case of abuse, followed by non-heterosexual men at around 42 percent.

As part of the research for the report, in-depth interviews with 22 victims were conducted, including seven gay men.

Associate professor Fang Nien-hsuan (方念萱) from the Department of Journalism at National Chengchi University's College of Communication highlighted that some individuals were unknowingly filmed, for example, by a "cat camera."

These victims face challenges in seeking help, including feeling unable to voice concerns while abuse is taking place, negative prior experiences with law enforcement, fearing the risks of being outed if they are gay, not knowing how to seek help, and facing a lack of empathy from society.

Lin Jui-hsuan (林芮璿), a social worker at the Taiwan Association for the Wellbeing of Children and Adolescents, said that victims of digital gender-based violence require long-term psychological recovery and continuous support.

Lin emphasized the need for a more open-minded attitude to help tackle the issue and called for more respect for bodily autonomy.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 14 to Nov. 10, 2023, and collected 5,030 samples from individuals aged 18 to 74 through social media platforms such as Facebook, Dcard, PTT, Instagram, and LINE.