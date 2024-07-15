Family caregivers showing increasing signs of stress: Association

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) With Taiwan soon to become a super-aged society, the mental and emotional state of caregivers is emerging as a public health issue because of the harsh mental and physical burdens they bear, government officials and social workers said Monday.

At a news conference, Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers (TAFC) chairperson Chen Wei-ping (陳維萍) said the high stress levels facing family caregivers was evident based on the types of calls made in 2023 to its toll-free number (0800-507-272) offering them assistance.

Chen said 26 percent of calls received were to get emotional support, while 21.7 percent of the callers asked about "caregiving resources," and 19.1 percent had "caregiver needs."

It was the first time, she said, that the hotline received more calls seeking psychological help instead of material assistance or requests for other caregivers to help out.

Among the emotional support caregivers were looking for, the need to have someone listen to their feelings, such as worries, anxiety, fatigue, anger or a sense of powerlessness, came on top, accounting for 42.4 percent of the total, she said.

Difficulties in communicating with the person receiving care was the second most common issue at 21.8 percent, followed by 19.2 percent complaining of communication problems with other family members, according to Chen.

Given those stress issues, the Ministry of Health and Welfare screened a short public service announcement at the press conference that will promote the idea of encouraging family caregivers to seek help through the toll-free number.

Deputy Health Minister Lue Jen-der (呂建德) said many Taiwanese believe that caregiving is a "family responsibility" or "the family's own business" based on social traditions, and they tend to bottle up the pressures or burdens they feel.

Calling the hotline, he said, could help them relieve their stress or help them better manage the pressures they are dealing with.

As of the end of June, 131 support strongholds for family caregivers had been established in 22 cities and counties across Taiwan, he said.