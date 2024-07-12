Taiwan headline news
Taipei, July 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Court orders detention of Cheng Wen-tsan
@China Times: Court orders detention of Cheng Wen-tsan
@Liberty Times: Court orders detention of Cheng Wen-tsan
@Economic Daily News: Sales of Largan forecast to grow month by month
@Commercial Times: Sales of Largan forecast to grow month by month
@Taipei Times: Court orders Cheng Wen-tsan detained
