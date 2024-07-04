Section of Hualien's east railway line closed due to rockslide
07/04/2024 11:07 AM
Taipei, July 4 (CNA) Rail traffic on the east main railway line in Hualien has been suspended following a rockslide that damaged parts of the track, Taiwan Railway (TR) said Thursday morning.
The rockfall occurred early Thursday near the north entrance of the Heren Tunnel, causing damage to the track and overhead lines, TR said in a press release, citing a report received from its surveillance team at 6:21 a.m.
As a result, the east main railway line between Heren and Chongde has been temporarily closed, and trains are running in both directions on the west main line, TR said.
TR said its engineering and electrical crews were at the scene, assessing the damage.
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan pledges US$300,000 in aid to allies devastated by Hurricane Beryl07/04/2024 11:54 AM
- Society
Section of Hualien's east railway line closed due to rockslide07/04/2024 11:07 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading07/04/2024 10:45 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/04/2024 10:32 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher07/04/2024 09:12 AM