Taipei, July 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwanese boat seized by China for illegal fishing

@China Times: Taiwanese fishing boat intrudes into China's 'fishing moratorium' area

@Liberty Times: TPP legislator reveals she took dragon fruit from Taiwan into Vietnam for planting

@Economic Daily News: TSMC receives SoIC packaging orders from Apple Inc.

@Commercial Times: Taiex returns to 23,000 points led by electronics, financial stocks

@Taipei Times: Boat seizure linked to new rule: CGA

