Nymphia Wind touts Taiwan's diversity at annual NYC pride parade

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York, June 30 (CNA) Taiwanese drag queen Nymphia Wind (妮妃雅) participated in the annual LGBTQ+ parade in New York on Sunday, touting Taiwan's diversity and its equal rights achievements.

Nymphia Wind is the drag persona of Leo Tsao (曹米駬), who goes by the pronouns he/him in everyday life, and by she/her when in drag.

In April, the 28-year-old gained the distinction of becoming the first Taiwanese and first East Asian to be crowned the "Next Drag Superstar" in the globally acclaimed reality television series RuPaul's Drag Race.

Taking advantage of that milestone, Taiwan's Tourism Administration invited Nymphia to serve as the country's rainbow ambassador for the New York parade. The tourism agency also set up a booth in New York to promote the history and pioneering role of LGBTQ+ rights in Taiwan and the unique tourism charm of the Asian equality movement.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Nymphia Wind said she wanted to visit the city in 2020, but that plan was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, however, she has managed to advance her goals to the point of winning the acclaimed RuPaul's Drag Race, she said.

Taiwanese drag queen Nymphia Wind poses with the New York head of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau Chuang Ching-cheng (莊靜真) at the Big Apple's annual LGBTQ+ parade on Sunday. CNA photo July 1, 2024

In May, following her historic win the previous month, the drag queen gave a performance at the Presidential Office in Taipei in front of then-President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Nymphia Wind said Sunday that it was a great honor to meet and perform for Tsai, because it represented Taiwan's diversity and openness.

It is not often that one sees a president hosting a performance by a man dressed in women's clothing, Nymphia Wind said.

The New York Pride Parade was first held in 1969 after an uprising against police at Stonewall Inn in the West Village, which sparked a global LGBTQ rights movement.

The 2024 NYC Pride March, themed "Reflect. Empower. Unite," set off at 11 a.m. Sunday from 25th Street and 5th Avenue, with the participants parading past several notable landmarks, including the Stonewall National Monument on Christopher Street, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

It was the seventh time that Taiwan was participating in the annual event, which attracted many Taiwanese expats showing their support for their country.