Temperatures reach 41°C in Taitung, highest of the year so far: CWA
Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in Taitung County on Sunday, the hottest in Taiwan so far this year.
The high temperature was recorded in Taimali Township at 13:35 p.m., driven by the occurrence of foehn winds -- warm, dry gusts descending from the sheltered side of mountains into valleys -- in the county, CWA data showed.
Similar heat also affected northern and central Taiwan, with Taipei and Yunlin County recording the next highest temperatures at 39.1 degrees and 37.3 degrees, respectively.
With heat alerts issued for most areas in Taiwan on Sunday, the CWA warned that high temperatures are expected to persist throughout next week.
Extreme high temperatures above 37 degrees may become less common after July 6, when highs between 32 to 36 degrees are still predicted nationwide, the CWA warned.
