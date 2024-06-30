Focus Taiwan App
Temperatures reach 41°C in Taitung, highest of the year so far: CWA

06/30/2024 02:51 PM
People relax and enjoy in a creek Taitung County on June 15, 2024, when a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in the southeastern county. CNA photo June 15, 2024
Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in Taitung County on Sunday, the hottest in Taiwan so far this year.

The high temperature was recorded in Taimali Township at 13:35 p.m., driven by the occurrence of foehn winds -- warm, dry gusts descending from the sheltered side of mountains into valleys -- in the county, CWA data showed.

Similar heat also affected northern and central Taiwan, with Taipei and Yunlin County recording the next highest temperatures at 39.1 degrees and 37.3 degrees, respectively.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration
With heat alerts issued for most areas in Taiwan on Sunday, the CWA warned that high temperatures are expected to persist throughout next week.

Extreme high temperatures above 37 degrees may become less common after July 6, when highs between 32 to 36 degrees are still predicted nationwide, the CWA warned.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ASG

