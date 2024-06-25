CWA heat advisory continues across Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 25 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued several heat alerts for much of Taiwan on Tuesday as a Pacific high pressure system intensified.

The CWA issued its most severe "red" alert for Yunlin County, warning of temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

An "orange" alert was issued for Pingtung County because of the possibility that temperatures there could hit 38 degrees on Tuesday.

The same "orange" alert was issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Chiayi City as well as Hsinchu, Changhua, Nantou, Chiayi and Hualien counties because those areas could experience temperatures of 36 degrees for three days.

The CWA's orange alerts can apply to both areas with the potential to see 38-degree temperatures in a single day or experience highs of 36 degrees for three straight days.

As of 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, the highest temperatures recorded around Taiwan on the day were 37.5 degrees in Sandimen in Pingtung County, 37.3 degrees in Shilin District in Taipei, and 37.2 degrees in Qishan District in Kaohsiung.

CWA senior weather specialist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said at a press briefing Tuesday that all of Taiwan could face highs of 36 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday due to the increase in intensity of a Pacific high pressure system.

The western half of Taiwan could experience highs of 36 degrees and above, especially within the Greater Taipei basin area, without much relief in sight.

Even though the Pacific high pressure system could begin to weaken on Friday, it would merely lower temperature highs by one degree, Wu said.

She warned that Taiwan could see more sustained high temperatures this summer because of climate change, especially in parts of Taiwan not exposed to winds from the ocean.

According to Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics, the heat had caused at least 460 people to seek medical attention from June 1 to June 24.

Wu also warned of potential afternoon thundershowers in areas north of Tainan, the eastern half of the island, and mountainous areas on Tuesday and said they could last for most of the afternoon and into the late hours of the night.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and James Lo) Enditem/ls