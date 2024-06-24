2 more people fall ill in suspected New Taipei food poisoning case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, June 24 (CNA) A restaurant in a New Taipei shopping center was ordered to suspend operations Monday after two more people who ate there last week fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, according to the city's Department of Health.

The two individuals who dined at "Hung Wu Curry" in Xizhi District's iFG Farglory Square food court on June 18 later vomited and developed diarrhea, the department said.

It was the second incident within a year that cases of suspected food poisoning have been reported at the restaurant, it said, indicating that Hung Wu Curry will only be allowed to resume operations after improvements are made.

The two new cases came after the department recently received separate reports from Taipei Department of Health and the Cathay General Hospital (Xizhi branch) on June 19 and June 22 that eight people fell ill from suspected food poisoning after eating at the restaurant on June 17.

They mostly ate curry rice or omurice, a dish consisting of fried rice wrapped in an omelet, the department said, indicating that diarrhea was the main symptom.

Two of the 10 individuals currently remain hospitalized for persistent diarrhea, the department said.

The New Taipei health authority said samples of food ingredients and other items have been taken from the establishment for laboratory testing to determine whether food poisoning was the cause.

If food poisoning is confirmed, the operator could be investigated for suspected violation of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, the department said.