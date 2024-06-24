Taiwan headline news
06/24/2024 10:45 AM
Taipei, June 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lai to be on frontline of constitutional judgement battle today
@China Times: Supplementary military service threshold raised to expand military manpower
@Liberty Times: AIT backs Taiwan's participation in international affairs
@Economic Daily News: New Nvidia chips drive orders for packaging, testing plants
@Commercial Times: Automotive, smart manufacturing to be highlighted at Nvidia's June 26 shareholders' meeting
@Taipei Times: Han Kuang drills to switch focus
