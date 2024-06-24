Heat persists in Taiwan; afternoon thunderstorms expected

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 24 (CNA) Hot weather will continue to prevail across Taiwan on Monday in the wake of temperatures peaking above 38 degrees Celsius in some areas on Sunday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

The CWA issued heat advisories for 11 cities and counties at 7:30 a.m. Monday, indicating temperatures will hit 36 degrees during the day.

An orange heat advisory was given for Taipei, New Taipei, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, and Hualien County. This means that highs of 36 degrees are expected for three consecutive days.

Chiayi City was issued a yellow alert, meaning daytime highs are likely to hit 36 degrees, according to the CWA website.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

The weather agency said that due to a weakening Pacific high-pressure system, skies will likely be mostly cloudy on Monday, but that thunderstorms are expected to ramp up in the afternoon.

Western Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien in the east, and the mountainous areas of Taitung will likely see brief afternoon thunderstorms, it projected.

Sporadic heavy rain is likely in areas north of central Taiwan and mountainous areas, it added.

Furthermore, sporadic brief showers could occur in the Hualien and Taitung areas and the Hengchun Peninsula.

The agency advises people in Taiwan to stay alert to weather changes, carry rain gear when going out, and exercise caution when traveling on mountainous roads.

It also called for vigilance in case of potential landslides, rockfalls, and slippery conditions due to loose soil.

Regarding temperatures, highs will range from 33 to 35 degrees across most of Taiwan on Monday.

However, there is a chance of temperatures exceeding 36 degrees near mountains or valleys in central and southern Taiwan, the Hualien Rift Valley, and the Greater Taipei area, the CWA said.

(By Elizabeth Hsu) Enditem/kb