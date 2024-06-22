To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

One Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 concourse to be completed in mid-2025: Premier

Taipei, June 22 (CNA) The construction of the north concourse of Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 should be completed by the first quarter of 2025 before becoming operational in the middle of next year, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said on Friday.

Cho said that aside from the concourse, the entire terminal is set to open by 2027 as long as the Taoyuan International Airport Corp. sticks to the current budget and schedule.

The Premier made the statement during a progress inspection on the project on Friday, when he received updates on the construction and installation of the upcoming terminal's hardware and software.

Cho revealed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation in construction material, the project had been amended three times, including increasing the budget.

Cho said he wishes the terminal will become a new landmark that will showcase Taiwan to travelers around the world.

As such, he urged the airport corporation's employees and workers of the construction company to pay attention to every detail of the project, before thanking the personnel involved.

The preliminary structure of Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3's north concourse is connected to the Terminal 2's D concourse in this photo taken in mid-May, 2024. CNA file photo

A rendered image of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport's Terminal 3, with the north concourse seen on the lower part of the image. Source: Taoyuan International Airport Corp.

Elaborating on the new terminal, the airport corporation's chairman Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) said the project includes the construction of a new terminal building, hangars, taxiway, runway, power hardware and management facilities.

Yang added that once completed, the terminal will have 21 aprons and six stands for planes to park.

Yang added that after the north concourse is completed in mid-2025, the main hall of the terminal is scheduled to be done by October 2026, and the south concourse will be finished in November the same year.

After final checks and trial runs, the terminal should be opened by the second half of 2027, Yang said.

With the north concourse measuring a distance of 740 meters, Yang said Terminal 3 will aim to be as convenient as possible for travelers through good plane deployment and gate designation to shorten walking distances.

Premier Cho Jung-tai (left). CNA photo June 21, 2024