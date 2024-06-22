Temperatures to hit 36°C around Taiwan; high UV levels warned

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 22 (CNA) Temperatures in 12 cities and counties, including Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan, are expected to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday as the weather across Taiwan will remain hot, said the Central Weather Administration (CWA), warning of "excessive" UV levels around noon.

According to the CWA, a Pacific high-pressure system continues to affect Taiwan, causing hot weather, with various regions expecting highs of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

In particular, in Taipei, areas near mountains in central and southern Taiwan, and the eastern region may experience even higher temperatures, the CWA said.

Ultraviolet (UV) levels around noon are expected to be strong, potentially reaching "excessive" or "dangerous" conditions, so people should take precautions against sun exposure when engaging in outdoor activities, the CWA noted.

Meanwhile, there is a likelihood of heavy rain due to strong convective cloud development in the afternoon in mountainous areas, the CWA said.

Brief thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong gusts of wind, are also expected in central Taiwan and the Greater Taipei area, as well as Yilan and Hualien counties, it added.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/cs