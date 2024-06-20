Taiwan headline news
06/20/2024 10:11 AM
Taipei, June 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 4th LNG receiving terminal, nuke power discussable: Lai
@China Times: Extension of 3rd nuke power plant service time to be discussed by newly created climate committee under Presidential Office: Lai
@Liberty Times: Let Taiwan strategy become global solutions: Lai
@Economic Daily News: Taiex hits new high during Wednesday session; 6 new records logged
@Commercial Times: Led by 4 weighed stocks, Taiex hits 23,275 points
@Taipei Times: President reiterates value of strength
Enditem/pc
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market06/20/2024 04:44 PM
- Culture
Historian Hsu hopes to inspire next generation with Tang Prize honor06/20/2024 03:36 PM
- Politics
Suicide drones to be delivered to Taiwan 2024-2025: U.S. State Department06/20/2024 02:32 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.85%06/20/2024 02:04 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese-American historian Hsu Cho-yun wins Tang Prize in Sinology06/20/2024 01:35 PM