Taipei, June 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 4th LNG receiving terminal, nuke power discussable: Lai

@China Times: Extension of 3rd nuke power plant service time to be discussed by newly created climate committee under Presidential Office: Lai

@Liberty Times: Let Taiwan strategy become global solutions: Lai

@Economic Daily News: Taiex hits new high during Wednesday session; 6 new records logged

@Commercial Times: Led by 4 weighed stocks, Taiex hits 23,275 points

@Taipei Times: President reiterates value of strength

