To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chinese sub surfaces in waters off Kinmen

@China Times: Communist Chinese Type 094 nuclear-powered sub appears in waters off Kinmen, Xiamen

@Liberty Times: Hsinchu County Councilor Chang I-sheng sentenced to 9 years in jail for corruption

@Economic Daily News: Target prices for TSMC's stock continue to rise

@Commercial Times: Market capitalization of Taiwan stocks set to increase to NT$80 trillion

@Taipei Times: PRC uses religion to influence elections

Enditem/ls