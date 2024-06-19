Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

06/19/2024 10:40 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chinese sub surfaces in waters off Kinmen

@China Times: Communist Chinese Type 094 nuclear-powered sub appears in waters off Kinmen, Xiamen

@Liberty Times: Hsinchu County Councilor Chang I-sheng sentenced to 9 years in jail for corruption

@Economic Daily News: Target prices for TSMC's stock continue to rise

@Commercial Times: Market capitalization of Taiwan stocks set to increase to NT$80 trillion

@Taipei Times: PRC uses religion to influence elections

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.101