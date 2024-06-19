Taiwan headline news
06/19/2024 10:40 AM
Taipei, June 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Chinese sub surfaces in waters off Kinmen
@China Times: Communist Chinese Type 094 nuclear-powered sub appears in waters off Kinmen, Xiamen
@Liberty Times: Hsinchu County Councilor Chang I-sheng sentenced to 9 years in jail for corruption
@Economic Daily News: Target prices for TSMC's stock continue to rise
@Commercial Times: Market capitalization of Taiwan stocks set to increase to NT$80 trillion
@Taipei Times: PRC uses religion to influence elections
Enditem/ls
