Taipei, June 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislature to vote on proposal to reconsider reform bills on Friday

@China Times: Labor insurance insolvency timeline further delayed: new actuarial report

@Liberty Times: Civil groups summon 'bluebirds' to return to Legislative Yuan on June 19

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with ex-dividend activity show strong momentum

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks bullish

@Taipei Times: G7 calls for peace in Strait at summit

