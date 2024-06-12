Temperatures in Greater Taipei, southeastern Taiwan to hit 36 degrees: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a heat alert for Taipei, New Taipei, Hualien and Taitung counties, effective from Wednesday morning until late afternoon, as temperatures soared to 36 degrees Celsius.

According to CWA data, Taitung's Jinfong Township recorded a temperature of 36.5 degrees, while Taimali Township, also in the county, saw the mercury hit 36.1 degrees. Meanwhile, in Taipei, the highest recorded temperature was 35.9 degrees in the Shezidao area.

In other parts of the country, daytime highs are expected to reach 32-34 degrees, while lows will hover at around 25-27 degrees across the island, the CWA has predicted.

The hot temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

Regarding precipitation, the CWA predicted sporadic showers will occur in regions south of Miaoli County from Wednesday to Saturday. Meanwhile, afternoon thunderstorms are expected in Greater Taipei, northeastern Taiwan and mountainous areas of the country.

Furthermore, heavy rain is predicted in southern Taiwan and mountainous areas from Wednesday to Friday.

The CWA noted that the ground and soil in mountainous areas have softened following recent rainfall. It reminded people traveling in these areas to be wary of potential landslides and falling rocks.

Moreover, due to the possibility of sudden heavy rain, visitors to mountain streams and riversides should also pay attention in case of a sudden rise in water levels.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng, Hsieh Ya-chu and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/kb