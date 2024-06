To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Economics minister says no change to nuclear-free homeland goal

@China Times: J.W. Kuo changes tune, saying government's position on nuclear-free homeland remains unchanged

@Liberty Times: Veterans visiting China for Whampoa Military Academy centennial pose national security risks

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiwan stock market rally at end of Q2

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks boosted by Q2 earnings, attracting foreign capital

@Taipei Times: MAC warns about China travel risks

Enditem/cs