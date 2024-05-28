To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Two firemen killed in Hsinchu condominium fire

@China Times: Cho urges public not to gang up around Legislature today

@Liberty Times: Five bills on legislative reforms should be returned to committee for review: Joint statement of 68 academicians

@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang in Taiwan, reportedly will meet Lai on building Taiwan into AI island

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market sees new heyday

@Taipei Times: U.S. vows resolute support: lawmakers

