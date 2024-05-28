Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/28/2024 10:49 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Two firemen killed in Hsinchu condominium fire

@China Times: Cho urges public not to gang up around Legislature today

@Liberty Times: Five bills on legislative reforms should be returned to committee for review: Joint statement of 68 academicians

@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang in Taiwan, reportedly will meet Lai on building Taiwan into AI island

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market sees new heyday

@Taipei Times: U.S. vows resolute support: lawmakers

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.99