Taiwan headline news
05/28/2024 10:49 AM
Taipei, May 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Two firemen killed in Hsinchu condominium fire
@China Times: Cho urges public not to gang up around Legislature today
@Liberty Times: Five bills on legislative reforms should be returned to committee for review: Joint statement of 68 academicians
@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang in Taiwan, reportedly will meet Lai on building Taiwan into AI island
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market sees new heyday
@Taipei Times: U.S. vows resolute support: lawmakers
Enditem/ls
