Successive weather fronts forecast to soak Taiwan next week
Taipei, May 26 (CNA) A pair of weather fronts will arrive in Taiwan next week, bringing unstable, muggy conditions to much of the country and possibly heavy rains in the west, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
As the first of the systems approaches on Monday, sporadic showers or thunderstorms are likely nationwide, CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA.
The rainfall is forecast to intensify on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of heavy downpours in central Taiwan, he said.
Conditions are expected to improve slightly when the system starts moving away from the country on Thursday, although rain showers might linger in central and southern Taiwan, he said.
The second weather front will approach on Friday, bringing rain to much of the country over the weekend, Chang said, adding that the intensity of the rain and the exact areas are still uncertain.
In terms of the temperature, highs of around 30 degrees Celsius and lows of 23-25 degrees are expected to remain across most of the country, according to Chang.
Slightly lower daytime temperatures of around 28 degrees are forecast for the north on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, due to strengthening northeasterly winds, he said.
