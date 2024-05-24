Father of Taichung metro attack victim plans safety equipment donation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, May 24 (CNA) The father of a 17-year-old teen who was one of the victims of a knife attack on a Taichung Mass Rapid Transit (TMRT) train earlier this week plans to donate safety equipment to the metro company.

The man, identified by his last name Lu (呂), told reporters on Friday that he is planning to raise NT$2 million (US$62,091) to purchase shields and batons to donate to the TMRT.

His son sustained cuts to the chest, shoulder and arm after being attacked by a 20-year-old knife-wielding man who went on a rampage on a Taichung train at Taichung City Hall Station Tuesday morning.

Lu said his son's condition has stabilized but will not be able to play basketball for the next three to six months, a sport he loves.

Speaking of the incident, the father said he hopes the donation will help provide passengers with a means of self-defense in the future, after learning that people had confronted the attacker using their bare hands and in one instance an umbrella.

The shields and batons could be made available in each train carriage and be used by passengers to defend themselves if attacked until police officers arrive at the scene, he said.

On Friday, the TMRT responded that all metro stations are currently equipped with shields, batons and pepper spray, while security guards carry whistles and batons.

In addition, the police presence has also been beefed up to safeguard the security of passengers following Tuesday's incident, the company said, while thanking Lu and other members of the public for their "safety suggestions."