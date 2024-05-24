#METOO/Actor Chris Wang sentenced to 8 months for forced indecent assault
Taipei, May 24 (CNA) Actor Chris Wang (宥勝) was sentenced to eight months in jail by the Taipei District Court on Friday for the forced indecent assault of a woman.
The court said that Wang, 41, was a well-known entertainer who attracted considerable media attention at the time of the incident in 2016 and that he had a superior-subordinate relationship with the woman.
It added that Wang exploited the woman's trust and his violent actions severely infringed upon her sexual autonomy and bodily integrity.
The court noted that Wang had not reached a settlement with the victim or taken any action to compensate her.
In addition, Wang contacted the victim and witnesses of the case before the cross-examination while court proceedings were underway, the court said, suggesting a lack of sincere remorse.
This led to the court deciding to impose an eight-month jail sentence on Wang.
The ruling can be appealed.
The Taipei District Prosecutors Office indicted Wang in November 2023. According to the indictment, the entertainer offered the woman a lift home after work because it was on the way to where he was going.
The woman agreed and drove Wang in his car to her residence. Once there, Wang asked to use the bathroom before heading on his way, but he refused to leave after doing so, the indictment said.
Wang then grabbed the women's hands and tried to remove some of her clothing against her will, licked her ear, and touched her breasts, according to the indictment.
He only stopped because the woman continuously resisted and fought back, the indictment said.
According to Article 224 of the Criminal Code, a person who commits an obscene act against another individual's will should be given a jail sentence ranging from six months to a maximum of five years.
