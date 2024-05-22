Escaped fugitive captured by police in New Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 22 (CNA) A fugitive who escaped from custodial protection in Keelung Sunday and later fled to Taipei was captured by police Wednesday evening in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District, local authorities said.

The New Taipei City Police Department's Xinzhuang Precinct said the fugitive, identified as Chien Yu-hung (簡郁紘), was arrested around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Shuangfeng Road.

Chien escaped from a secure facility at a Keelung hospital on May 19, where he was receiving court-ordered treatment for mental illness.

The 39-year-old was found guilty in August 2023 of attempted murder after assaulting a pedestrian with a glass bottle seven months earlier.

Following Chien's diagnosis of schizophrenia, Taipei District Court sentenced him to five years of medical guardianship to be followed by a three-year prison sentence.

After fleeing on Sunday, Chein traveled across the Greater Taipei area, including Badouzi fishing port, Ruifang and Taipei's Songshan District using various types of public transport.

During the search, police acknowledged the challenging task of tracking Chien, who had no money or cellphone on him.

The fact that he had been travelling mostly on foot and utilizing the shelter of covered walkways to avoid surveillance cameras also complicated the search, according to police.

Prior to Chien's capture on Wednesday, Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung cities and Yilan County said their school campuses would remain closed to the public during non-school hours as a precaution.