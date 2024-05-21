Taiwan headline news
05/21/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lai says ROC, PRC not subordinate to each other
@China Times: Citing ROC Constitution for first time, Lai says ROC, PRC not subordinate to each other
@Liberty Times: Lai reiterates ROC, PRC not subordinate to each other
@Economic Daily News: President Lai says ROC, PRC not subordinate to each other
@Commercial Times: Taiex ends up after Lai's inaugural address
@Taipei Times: Lai urges China to engage in dialogue
