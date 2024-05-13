Taiwan headline news
05/13/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Problems left after Tsai's 8 years in office and their possible solutions
@China Times: Lai commits to following Tsai's policies, to not seeking independence
@Liberty Times: Opposition lawmakers set to push through 2 transportation bills this week
@Economic Daily News: Mediatek, Nvidia reportedly to partner on AI PC development
@Commercial Times: Taiex poised to challenge 21,000-point mark
@Taipei Times: TASA to launch six satellites from 2026
Enditem/pc
Latest
- Business
TSMC to list NT$11.5 billion of green bonds: TPEx05/13/2024 04:19 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market05/13/2024 04:18 PM
- Cross-Strait
3,000 Matsu residents apply for China travel membership card: NSB05/13/2024 02:48 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.72%05/13/2024 01:52 PM
- Society
Post-quake travel subsidies to extend to Taitung05/13/2024 12:20 PM