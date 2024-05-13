To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Problems left after Tsai's 8 years in office and their possible solutions

@China Times: Lai commits to following Tsai's policies, to not seeking independence

@Liberty Times: Opposition lawmakers set to push through 2 transportation bills this week

@Economic Daily News: Mediatek, Nvidia reportedly to partner on AI PC development

@Commercial Times: Taiex poised to challenge 21,000-point mark

@Taipei Times: TASA to launch six satellites from 2026

