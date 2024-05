To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Defense Ministry to retain Chiang statues, portraits on military premises

@China Times: Tsai planning to grant special pardon to ex-President Chen next week

@Liberty Times: Three detained in alleged espionage case

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks draw institutional buying on impressive April sales

@Commercial Times: Institutional investors increase buying in 17 stocks ahead of presidential inauguration

@Taipei Times: Legislators reach accord on inviting Lai

